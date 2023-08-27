August 27, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

1. 9 killed in TN train fire mishap

Identification of deceased very challenging for officials; Railway safety commissioner to hold statutory inquiry on Sunday

2. PM Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023 on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi on Sunday. His office said the Summit has brought policy makers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique. The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to G20, it said.

3. Delhi Police to hold ‘carcade’ rehearsal on August 27 for G20 Summit, issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police will on Sunday hold a ‘carcade’ rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month.

4. North Korea lets its citizens abroad return on eased COVID restrictions

North Korea has approved the return of its citizens abroad after years of strict border restrictions during the COVID pandemic, citing the “eased worldwide pandemic situation,” state media reported on Sunday.

The individuals will be put under a seven-day isolation upon return, news agency KCNA said.

5. Indian men’s 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record, qualifies for World Championships final for first time

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

6. Chopra primed to win World Championships gold, Pakistan’s Nadeem also in reckoning

A single big throw having taken him to the final once again while his close rivals struggled, Neeraj Chopra is primed to nail the World Championships javelin throw gold medal in Budapest on Sunday, to lift the gloom in the Indian camp after the country’s disappointing campaign so far.