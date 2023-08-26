ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 26, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

Indian Space Research Organization staff and journalists watch prime minister Narendra Modi speak after the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi

1. PM to visit Bengaluru on Saturday to interact with ISRO scientists

PM Modi will visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15 AM, an official release said.

2. G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi

The G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting is slated to be held in Varanasi on Saturday. Several ministers and representatives from the G20 member nations and guest countries along with representatives of six international organisations will take part in deliberations.

3. Political parties, organisations support call for Jammu bandh on Saturday

Several organisations, including political parties, came out in support of a bandh call given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, (CCIJ) on Saturday against the installation of smart meters in the city.

4. Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion set to take place

3-4 Ministers likely to be sworn in on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped

Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for early Saturday morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected.

6. Badminton World Championships

Prannoy assures India of a medal, Satwik-Chirag lose in quarterfinals; Prannoy will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final on Saturday.

7. IBSA World Games: Indian men’s cricket team in final, to face Pakistan

India will face Pakistan in the title clash on Saturday at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US