1. PM to visit Bengaluru on Saturday to interact with ISRO scientists

PM Modi will visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15 AM, an official release said.

2. G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi

The G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting is slated to be held in Varanasi on Saturday. Several ministers and representatives from the G20 member nations and guest countries along with representatives of six international organisations will take part in deliberations.

3. Political parties, organisations support call for Jammu bandh on Saturday

Several organisations, including political parties, came out in support of a bandh call given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, (CCIJ) on Saturday against the installation of smart meters in the city.

4. Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion set to take place

3-4 Ministers likely to be sworn in on Saturday.

5. Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped

Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for early Saturday morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected.

6. Badminton World Championships

Prannoy assures India of a medal, Satwik-Chirag lose in quarterfinals; Prannoy will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final on Saturday.

7. IBSA World Games: Indian men’s cricket team in final, to face Pakistan

India will face Pakistan in the title clash on Saturday at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.