HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 26, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

Indian Space Research Organization staff and journalists watch prime minister Narendra Modi speak after the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru.

Indian Space Research Organization staff and journalists watch prime minister Narendra Modi speak after the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi

1. PM to visit Bengaluru on Saturday to interact with ISRO scientists

PM Modi will visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15 AM, an official release said.

2. G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi

The G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting is slated to be held in Varanasi on Saturday. Several ministers and representatives from the G20 member nations and guest countries along with representatives of six international organisations will take part in deliberations.

3. Political parties, organisations support call for Jammu bandh on Saturday

Several organisations, including political parties, came out in support of a bandh call given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, (CCIJ) on Saturday against the installation of smart meters in the city.

4. Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion set to take place

3-4 Ministers likely to be sworn in on Saturday.

5. Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped

Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for early Saturday morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected.

6. Badminton World Championships

Prannoy assures India of a medal, Satwik-Chirag lose in quarterfinals; Prannoy will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final on Saturday.

7. IBSA World Games: Indian men’s cricket team in final, to face Pakistan

India will face Pakistan in the title clash on Saturday at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.