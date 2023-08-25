August 25, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

1. PM Modi to visit Greece

Modi will visit Athens on Friday at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Modi’s visit to Athens assumed significance as it would be the first prime ministerial visit from India since then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Greece in September 1983.

2. Cauvery water dispute

Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Tamil Nadu’s plea on Friday

3. Antilia bomb scare | Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma likely to walk out of jail on Friday

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday set bail conditions for former policeman Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case and killing of businessman Mansukh Hiren, and accepted his plea for provisional cash bail.

4. Rahul Gandhi holds interaction with youngsters in Kargil

The former Congress president is scheduled to address a public meeting on Friday in poll-bound Kargil before returning to Delhi, senior Congress leader and former legislator Asgar Ali Karbalai said.

5. 19-yr-old-girl ‘gang-raped’ in Jharkhand’s Simdega, four held

The girl was left by the accused near William Chowk on Thursday morning following which she lodged a complaint with Jaldega police station. “The girl will be sent for a medical test on Friday,” police said.

6. Himachal rains

Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in Shimla on Friday.

7. Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail, gets mugshot taken and is then released

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern State.

Mr. Trump left Atlanta jail roughly 20 minutes after surrendering, reported AP. He was released on $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey.

8. India start favourites against Malaysia in Women’‘s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

India will start as favourites against Malaysia in their opening match of the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Salalah on Friday.