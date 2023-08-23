August 23, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

1. Chandrayaan-3 gets ready to make history with soft-landing on Moon’s surface

ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. As scientists at ISRO gear up for the much-awaited soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon’s surface, the space agency may postpone the touchdown to August 27 in the event that health parameters of the lander module are found to be “abnormal”, a senior official has said. According to ISRO Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai, the focus of the scientists would be on reducing the speed of the spacecraft above the lunar surface. “The lander will try to land on the Moon’s surface from a height of 30km on August 23, and its velocity at that time will be 1.68 km per second. Our focus will be on reducing that speed because the Moon’s gravitational force will also play its part,” he told PTI in Ahmedabad. “If we do not control that speed, there will be chances of a crash landing. If any health parameter (of the lander module) is found abnormal on August 23, then we will postpone the landing to August 27,” he said.

2. Non-stop 100-hour seminar to be held in Bhopal, 100 speakers to speak on various topics of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

After the completion of 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Task International Policy Research Centre is going to organise a 100-hour non-stop seminar in Bhopal, where 100 speakers across the world will share their views on various topics of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at one platform. The seminar will start from 8 am on Wednesday, August 23 at Ravindra Bhawan in the state capital and it will end at 11 am on Sunday, August 27. Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur will be the first speaker of the seminar.

3. Fourth G20 Culture Working Group meeting in Varanasi on Wednesday

The fourth meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group, which aims to arrive at “actionable outcomes” while positioning culture at the heart of policy-making, will begin in Varanasi on Wednesday, officials said. Besides, a performance by the G20 Global Orchestra, titled ‘Sur Vasudha’, celebrating the rich musical knowledge and heritage of the member nations of the bloc and invitee countries will be presented in the temple town, they said. “The fourth G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting will begin tomorrow in Varanasi culminating with the Culture Ministers’ Meeting (CMM) on August 26. Delegates from G20 member nations, invitee countries, and various international organisations will attend the meeting,” the culture ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

4. President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Goa on 3-day visit

President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the coastal state and paid tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji. She was received at the Dabolim airport by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries. The President began her three-day tour by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial here. The Governor and the CM were also present on the occasion. The President would be attending a civic reception at Raj Bhavan later in the evening. On August 23, the President will attend the Goa University’s convocation ceremony at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. She would interact with the members of “vulnerable” tribal groups – those living in forests – in the coastal state, according to an official release.

5. Prime Minister Modi in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday (August 22) on a three-day official visit during which he will attend the 15th BRICS summit and hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders. Mr. Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

6. Rahul Gandhi’s bike odyssey continues in Ladakh, reaches Lamayuru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Lamayuru, known for its ancient monastery and incredible landscape, riding a motorcycle from Leh town, a party leader said. Gandhi, who is currently on a tour of the Union Territory of Ladakh, covered a distance of about 130 km to reach Lamayuru where he will stay overnight before moving to Zanskar, a tehsil of Kargil district, on Wednesday. He will be in Kargil town on Thursday. The 53-year-old leader returned to Leh from Nubra valley on the motorcycle on Monday and was given a warm welcome by people in the main market in the evening, Congress spokesperson and leader of opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tsering Namgyal told PTI.

7. BRICS summit | Russia’s Putin stays away over arrest warrant as leaders of emerging economies meet in South Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent when Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies start a three-day summit in South Africa on Tuesday. The bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is holding its first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Putin will participate via video call after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for him in March over the abduction of children from Ukraine. Xi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend in person as the bloc — home to 40% of the world’s population and responsible for more than 30% of global economic output — mulls a possible expansion.

8. Pakistan Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan’s appeal against IHC order on Wednesday

Pakistan’s Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday an appeal by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan against the order of the Islamabad High Court, which had rejected his petition seeking transfer of the Toshakhana corruption case to another court. The IHC in its ruling on August 4 refused to grant a plea to transfer the Toshakhana case and sent back the matter to Judge Humayun Dilawar of Islamabad-based session court. The court had ruled that as per verdicts of the high courts in similar matters, a case could only be shifted to an alternative court on the basis of solid reasons. The court ordered that Judge Dilawar would hear the case who on the very next day held the hearing and convicted Khan and sentenced him to three years in jail.

9. 2007 hate speech | SC to hear plea by Azam Khan against order to give voice sample

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging an order passed by a trial court to give voice sample in a case for allegedly delivering a hate speech and using derogatory language against former chief minister Mayawati in 2007. The voice sample has been sought to ascertain a match with Khan’s speech which was recorded on a CD that he made during a public meeting in Rampur’s Tanda area in 2007. A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and S V N Bhatti took note of the submission by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, seeking urgent hearing. Khan has challenged the July 25 order of the Allahabad High Court which disposed of his plea and upheld the order of the trial court in Rampur. The complaint was registered by one Dheeraj Kumar Sheel against Khan at the Tanda police station under SC/ST Act in 2007, charging him with delivering a hate speech and allegedly using derogatory language against BSP supremo and then chief minister Mayawati.

10. Article 370 | Supreme Court hearing continues

The Supreme Court on August 22 questioned an argument made by petitioners that Article 370 ceased to operate in 1957 as soon as the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution came into existence. Appearing before a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370, senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, for a petitioner, said the Indian Constitution ceased to apply to J&K, and the State Constitution became the governing document.

11. Justice Prakash Shrivastava new NGT chairperson, to assume charge on Wednesday

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and will assume the charge from Wednesday, sources said. On July 6, 2023, the Centre had appointed Justice Sheo Kumar Singh as the acting chairperson on the retirement of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The NGT sources said the appointment order of Justice Shrivastava was issued on Monday. NGT Registrar General, Ankit Singla, confirmed the appointment, saying Justice Shrivastava’s welcome ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

12. Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

Rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and the meteorological office here issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of “extremely heavy” rains in eight of its 12 districts during the night. The warning was issued in the evening for parts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una districts as rains on Tuesday triggered some landslides in Mandi and uprooted trees in other areas. No casualties were reported in this fresh bout of rains. Earlier this month, about 80 people died in rain-related incidents, including major landslides in Shimla. The Met also issued an orange alert warning of “heavy to very heavy rains” on Wednesday and Thursday, and a yellow warning of heavy rain on August 25 and 26.

13. Maharashtra | No onion auctions at most APMCs in Nashik district as traders continue agitation

Onion auctions at most Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, including the Lasalgaon APMC which is known as Asia’s biggest wholesale onion market, remained closed for the second day on Tuesday as the traders continued to protest the hike in the export duty on the kitchen staple. A meeting of representatives of traders-exporters and farmers, chaired by district collector Jalaj Sharma, was held in Nashik city, but the traders were firm on their decision not to take part in auctions. Until the thousands of tonnes of onions stranded at Mumbai and other ports and on the Bangladesh border go forward without the payment of export duty, auctions will remain closed, they said.

14. Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Tropical Storm Franklin

Authorities in the Dominican Republic prepared to shut down the country on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods. The storm on Tuesday morning was located about 260 miles (420 kilometers) south of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving west at 3 mph (5 kph). Franklin was forecast to make a sharp turn north on Tuesday and then strengthen before making landfall early Wednesday in Hispaniola. It is expected to linger on top of the island for a day before exiting to open water on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

15. Election Commission to designate cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as ‘national icon’

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar will on Wednesday be designated as a “national icon” of the Election Commission (EC) to encourage greater voter participation in the electoral process. A memorandum of understanding will be signed between Tendulkar and the poll panel here on Wednesday. As part of the three-year agreement, Tendulkar will spread voter awareness. “This collaboration would mark a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar’s unparalleled impact with the youth for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in general elections (to Lok Sabha), 2024,” the EC said in a statement.

16. FIDE World Cup 2023 | First match ends in draw; Carlsen will be playing white on Wednesday

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Tuesday. The 18-year old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces. This means Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.

17. Cricket | Chance to test bench strength as India aim clean sweep against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah will have to balance between adding miles to his legs and checking his team’s bench-strength as India aim to complete a comfortable clean-sweep against Ireland in the three-match T20 series here on Wednesday. The Indian skipper for the series has looked comfortable in the eight overs across two matches but will need to take an informed call if he intends to play a third consecutive game on the bounce in five days even though it is a T20 affair. The more Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna bowl, the fitter they will get, better the rhythm will be and greater the pace in their deliveries - ingredients that are a must to cook a perfect recipe to trouble Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and the marquee World Cup.