1. Modi-Xi meeting in Johannesburg? No official word yet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg are being finalised, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday but did not give a direct reply on the possibility of a meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Modi is leaving for the South African city on Tuesday on a three-day visit to attend the first in-person summit of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) since the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked at a media briefing whether Modi and Xi will hold talks on the sidelines of the summit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said that the schedule of the prime minister’s bilateral meetings is being finalised.

2. India has ‘open mind’ for expansion of BRICS: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Ahead of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, India on Monday said it has a “positive intent” and an “open mind” for the expansion of the five-nation grouping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the South African city from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. It will be the first in-person summit of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) since 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided not to travel to Johannesburg for the summit.

3. Praggnanandhaa beats world no.3 Fabiano Caruana; meets Carlsen in FIDE World Cup finals

The Indian prodigy managed to beat world #3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks and will battle it out against Magnus Carlsen for the title.

4. President Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit on Tuesday, says Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa from August 22-24 to attend a host of events, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday. The president will attend a civic reception, to be hosted by the Goa government in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday. On the occasion, she will distribute ‘Sanad’ under the Forest Rights Act to select beneficiaries, the statement said. On Wednesday, Murmu will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with members of tribal groups of Goa at the Raj Bhavan.

5. Congress chief Kharge to address rally in Sagar in Bundelkhand on Tuesday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region on Tuesday. Polls are expected to be held in the state at the end of the year. Kharge will address a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, MP Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra told PTI. “He will reach Bhopal in the morning and then proceed to Sagar by road along with MP Congress president Kamal Nath,” Mishra said. Congress sources said Kharge was scheduled to address a rally in Sagar on August 13 but it was called off.

6. Pak court to take up Imran Khan’s appeal against Toshakhana conviction on Tuesday

The Islamabad High Court will take up on Tuesday a petition filed by Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case, a verdict that could be crucial for his political future as well for his party ahead of general elections. Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based sessions court on August 5 found the 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party guilty of corrupt practices and sentenced him to three years in jail in the case. The Toshakhana case was filed in October 2022 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had earlier disqualified Khan for concealment of assets.

7. Fadnavis starts Japan visit, travels in bullet train

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Japan on Monday on a five-day visit and praised the Asian country’s robust public transport and infrastructure and praised its people for scrupulously following rules, saying a lot can be learnt from them. Fadnavis, who has been invited as a state guest by the Japanese government, also travelled in a Shinkansen train (bullet train), known worldwide for its high speed.

8. France issues heat wave “red alert” for four departments in the south

France on Monday issued a “red alert”, its most serious warning, for four southern regions amid a spell of excessively hot weather, allowing local authorities to call off events and close public facilities if needed. The departments that will be targeted by the alert are the Rhone, Drome, Ardeche and Haute-Loire, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu told reporters. The alert will become effective at 1600 local time. It was the sixth time Meteo France triggered the red alert -- part of the government’s scheme to protect the population during periods of extreme weather - and the first such incidence this year.

9. Spain’s king begins talks with party leaders in hopes of choosing one to form a government

King Felipe VI began consultations with leaders of Spain’s political parties Monday to see which one has the best chance to form a government following an inconclusive national election last month. The July 23 election left no obvious coalition with a clear path to power. Parties on the left and the right received almost an equal number of seats. The king started his talks with the representatives of several smaller parties. He is expected to wrap up the sessions Tuesday, when he plans to receive acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, whose Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party finished second in the election, and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whose right-of-center Popular Party won the most votes.

10. Assam govt staff to protest against NPS

Assam government employees will stage a two-day protest from Tuesday demanding re-introduction of the old pension scheme (OPS) and threatened to intensify their agitation if their prayer is not heard, the apex body said on Monday. The staff under the aegis of All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association (AAGNPSEA) will observe ‘Karma Birati’ (cessation of work) at their respective workplaces during the day across the state to protest against the National Pension System (NPS).

11. Thailand’s Pheu Thai party joins with pro-military parties in coalition to form new govt

Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai party announced Monday that it plans to form a new government with an 11-party coalition that includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Parliament is expected to confirm the country’s 30th prime minister on Tuesday after a three-month stalemate following elections in May. Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew said the coalition partners have agreed to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the new leader.

12. ‘Look forward to advancing talks on free trade agreement’: EU top trade official ahead of India visit

European Union looks forward to deepening ties with “key partner” New Delhi by advancing talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the bloc’s top trade official said ahead of India visit. EU Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, will embark on a 5-day visit to India on Tuesday, said European Union’s diplomatic service in a statement on Monday.He will attend the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting in Jaipur, and co-chair the EU-India High-Level Dialogue on Trade and Investment together with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi.

13. Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme on Tuesday

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on Tuesday, an official release from the ministry said.Bharat NCAP is a significant step forward in the government’s commitment to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India, the release said.

14. Bangladesh Nationalist Party announces fresh protest in Dhaka on Tuesday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a protest program on Tuesday at each police station in Dhaka Metropolitan South, reported Dhaka Tribune on Sunday. The protest aims to demand the release of key opposition people, including Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu and acting member secretary Tanveer Ahmed Robin.Abdus Salam, BNP Metropolitan South convener announced the protest during a press conference held at the BNP office in Naya Paltan on Sunday.

15. Mohun Bagan wary of in-form Abahani in crucial AFC Cup clash

Facing challenges of a demanding preseason and a revamped team composition, a rusty Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be wary of in-form Abahani Limited Dhaka when they clash here on Tuesday for a spot in the AFC Cup South Zone group berth. The Mariners are in the midst of a hectic preseason where they are also competing in the Durand Cup and in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division. Bagan has assembled a big budget team for the season, and it’s no secret that the AFC Cup takes precedence for the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side.

