August 21, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

1. Delhi HC to hear on Monday plea against inclusion of CAs under money laundering law

The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear a petition challenging the inclusion of chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants within the ambit of “reporting entities” under the anti-money laundering law and fastening of criminal liability on them in case of non-compliance of the legal provisions.

2. Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Kargil

The Congress leader, who drove along with several of his companions from Leh to Pangong on motorcycles on Saturday, celebrated the birth anniversary of his father on the banks of the lake on Sunday morning.

3. India, Asian decision on review of free trade agreement in goods expected on Monday

A decision on a long pending issue of initiating a review of the existing free trade agreement on goods between India and the 10-nation Asean bloc may be taken up during a meeting in Indonesia on Monday, an official said.

4. Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana to draw in 2nd game; semifinal heads to tie-break

The two players will take part in a tie-break on Monday to decide who advances to the final against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

5. Prannoy, Sen lead India’s medal hunt; inform Satwit-Chirag title favourites

The in-form duo of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be at the forefront of India’s medal hunt at the BWF World Championships beginning in Copenhagen on Monday

6. Hockey India names 39-member men’s core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Asian Games

Gearing up for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games, Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core men’s probable group for the national coaching camp beginning in Bengaluru on Monday.

