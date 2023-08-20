August 20, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:24 am IST

1. Himachal rains: Death toll over past week climbs to 78; more rains forecast

The local Met office Saturday sounded an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains on Sunday and Monday and a yellow alert of heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. It also cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts; J P Nadda in Himachal on Sunday to take stock after rain havoc

2. Chandrayaan-3 | ISRO one step away from landing on Moon as Lander Module completes second deboost operation

The Lander Module of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 has completed its second and final deebost in the early hours of August 20.

Following the two deboost operations the much-awaited landing of the Lander with the Rover in its belly is expected to take place on August 23.

3. BJP MLAs from Gujarat, UP, Bihar and Maharashtra arrive in Bhopal; to visit assembly seats in poll-bound State

A training session for these Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the four States began in Bhopal on Saturday, a day before they start visiting their allotted assembly seats in the state, where polls will be held by the end of the year.

4. Amid ritual dilemma, Syro-Malabar Church appoints new vicar at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica; uniform Holy Mass expected on Sunday

Father Antony Puthavelil on Saturday took charge as the priest of St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, where a section of priests and believers are opposing the synod’s direction to celebrate Holy Mass in a uniform manner.

5. Praggnanandhaa draws Nakamura in first game of semifinals

Having drawn Saturday’s encounter with black pieces, the Indian GM now has the advantage of playing with white on Sunday.

6. Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany

India will next face England on Sunday.

7. Confident India eye series win, batters seek more time in middle

Buoyed by Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive return, fancied India will hope for better weather and a chance for the team’s young batters to show their mettle in the second T20 International against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.