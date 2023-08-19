August 19, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

1. FM to attend joint Finance and Health Ministerial G20 Meeting in Gandhinagar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Gandhinagar on Saturday to attend Joint Finance and Health Ministerial G20 Meeting and later she will review IFSC Gift City functioning.

2. Telangana rains

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday asked the Collectors of Adilabad, Nizamabad and other districts to be alert in view of the forecast of heavy rain.

3. Rajasthan Congress Election Committee meeting in Jaipur on Saturday

Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara will preside over the meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and many prominent leaders will be involved

4. China launches drills around Taiwan

China’s military began drills around Taiwan on Saturday, saying it was a “serious warning” to separatist forces, in an angry and widely expected response to a visit of Vice President William Lai to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja; Rare tropical storm watch issued for California

Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.

Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region.

6. Neeraj eyes top podium finish in World Championships

A World Championships gold is the only medal missing in Neeraj Chopra’s decorated cabinet and the superstar Indian javelin thrower will fancy his chances as no clear-cut favourite has emerged ahead of the showpiece beginning in Budapest on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.