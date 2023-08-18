August 18, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

1. Chandrayaan-3: Lander Module to descend to a slightly lower orbit on Friday

Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprising the lander and rover has successfully separated from the Propulsion Module, ISRO said on Thursday.

2. G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting on Friday

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under G20 India Presidency will be held during 17th – 19th August, 2023 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

3. Amid tight security, Budha Amarnath yatra to begin on Friday

Amid tight security arrangements, the 10-day ‘Budha Amarnath’ pilgrimage in the mountainous district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir will begin on Friday with a flagging off of the first batch from Jammu.

4. Rains in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab; Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

With formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the IMD forecast very heavy rainfall at several places of Odisha till August 19, prompting the state government to put the district authorities on alert; Met dept predicts heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next four days; Death toll climbs to 72 in Himachal; Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from flood-hit villages in Kapurthala; Ram Jhula suspension bridge in rishikesh closed for two-wheelers

5. 130 delegates attend first day of Y20 summit in Varanasi

Senior district officials said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the event on Friday. The Y20 summit is being held in Varanasi between August 17-20.

6. U20 World wrestling

Priya becomes only second Indian U20 World Champion, fiery Panghal one win away from second title. If Panghal can win on Friday, she will become first woman wrestler to win two world titles.

7. India colts face Spain in four-nation meet in build-up to Jr Hockey World Cup

The Indian junior hockey team will begin its World Cup preparation with a clash against Spain in a four-nation tournament, beginning in Dusseldorf Friday.

8. Ireland T20Is: All eyes on Bumrah; India’s Gen-Next stars ready to shine on international platform

Almost 11 months after he hobbled off the field, Jasprit Bumrah will be cynosure of all eyes when he leads India against Ireland as the fast bowler’s fitness and rhythm will be tested in the three-match T20 International series, starting Friday.