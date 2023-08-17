HamberMenu
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 17, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

Purtika Dua _11644
New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day 2023, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day 2023, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

1. President Murmu to visit West Bengal on Thursday 

President Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal on Thursday to launch an advanced stealth frigate and a campaign against addiction, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

2. Sitharaman begins two-day Odisha tour

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to Odisha during which she will participate in a series of events on Thursday, officials said.

3. World Cup chess: Gukesh, Gujrathi bow out

Gukesh, Gujrathi bow out; Praggnanandhaa forces tie-breaker against Erigaisi

Pragganandhaa, however, bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series against fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi to force a tie-break, which will be played on Thursday to decide who advances to the last four.

4. Mohit is newest Indian U20 World Champion wrestler, Priya in line become only second woman champ

On Thursday, Rajat Ruhal will be in contention to win a bronze in 125kg. He is up against Karanveer Singh Mahil from Canada.

5. Jamshedpur FC, Indian Navy search first victory

After facing defeat in their previous matches, Jamshedpur FC and Indian Navy will look to get their Durand Cup campaign back on track when they face each other in Kolkata on Thursday.

