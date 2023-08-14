August 14, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

1. India-China military talks

19th Corps Commander talks between the two sides is scheduled to take place on Monday. In the dialogue, India is set to press for early disengagement of troops from the remaining friction points.

2. JU teachers to hold emergency meeting on Monday to discuss student’s death

Jadavpur University teachers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the incident of death of an undergraduate student after his ragging.

3. Red alert for heavy rains in 6 districts of Uttarakhand

A red alert for heavy rains on Sunday and Monday has been sounded in six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun and Nainital, by the meteorological department in Dehradun.

4. Nepal’s Vice President Yadav to embark on week-long China trip on Monday

Nepal’s Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav will travel to China on Monday for a week-long official visit during which he will attend the 7th China-South Asia Exposition and 27th China Kunming Import & Export Fair.

5. FIDE World Cup chess tournament

Vidit Gujrathi and D Harika drew for a second time against their respective Russian opponents and will play in Monday’s tie-breaker.

6. Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC begin Durand Cup title defence against Air Force FT

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will begin their title defence when they take on Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup, in Kolkata on Monday.

