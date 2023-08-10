ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 10, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST

PM Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today. (PTI File)

1. No-trust motion, Day 3 

PM Modi to respond to debate.

2. Article 370 hearing, day 5

Senior advocate Zafar Shah representing Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association commenced his submission on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday.

3. Delegation of CPIM leaders to visit Nuh on Thursday

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders will visit Nuh and Gurugram on Thursday to express solidarity with the victims of the recent communal violence, the party said in a statement.

4. Kerala Speaker’s remarks on Hindu deity: Local BJP leader moves court

BJP Thiruvananthapuram District vice president R S Rajeev said the court recorded his statement and posted the matter on Thursday for further consideration.

