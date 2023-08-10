1. No-trust motion, Day 3
PM Modi to respond to debate.
2. Article 370 hearing, day 5
Senior advocate Zafar Shah representing Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association commenced his submission on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday.
3. Delegation of CPIM leaders to visit Nuh on Thursday
A delegation of CPI(M) leaders will visit Nuh and Gurugram on Thursday to express solidarity with the victims of the recent communal violence, the party said in a statement.
4. Kerala Speaker’s remarks on Hindu deity: Local BJP leader moves court
BJP Thiruvananthapuram District vice president R S Rajeev said the court recorded his statement and posted the matter on Thursday for further consideration.
