Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 09, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

1. Security tightened ahead of Naga community rallies in Manipur on Wednesday

In a statement, the United Naga Council (UNC) said rallies will be held in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am on Wednesday.

2. LDF govt to move resolution in assembly to urge Centre to rename state as ‘Keralam’

The ruling Left government in Kerala will on Wednesday move a resolution in the assembly urging the Centre to rename the state as ‘Keralam’.

3. Pakistan PM Sharif says he would recommend dissolving National Assembly on Wednesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said he would write to President Arif Alvi on Wednesday to dissolve Pakistan’s National Assembly prematurely, a move aimed at getting extra time for holding the general elections scheduled for later this year.

4. Imran Khan appeal against conviction

The petition will be taken up on Wednesday by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court.

5. ACT 2023: India aim to avoid complacency against Pakistan

Their semifinal berth already sealed, three-time champions India would look to guard against complacency when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage last round-robin league match of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday.

Top News Today

