August 08, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

1. Parliament proceedings - final week - no-trust motion to be taken up

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government on Tuesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership was restored following a Supreme Court direction, likely to be the lead speaker of the opposition bloc INDIA. Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi’s motion of no-confidence has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business and takes place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

2. Manipur violence: SC sets up panel of 3 former women HC judges to look into relief & rehabilitation

As Manipur sank deeper in ethnic violence, the Supreme Court on Monday announced setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to look into relief and rehabilitation of those affected. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the committee will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon. The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the effort of the apex court is to restore a sense of confidence and faith in the rule of law in the state.

3. Kerala Govt to move resolution in State Assembly against Centre’s plan to implement UCC

The Left government in Kerala will move a resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday to urge the BJP-led Central government to withdraw from its plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, official sources said here on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move the resolution in this regard, they said. The government, in its resolution, will urge the Central Government to withdraw from the move to implement the Uniform Civil Code, they added. The CPI(M)-led government’s decision came amid an ongoing campaign against the UCC by both the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF in the state, as well as various religious organisations in the state.

4. SC begins hearing Bilkis Bano against the premature release of 11 convicts

Cold-blooded brutality and blood-thirst marked the murders and gangrape of at least seven persons, Bilkis Bano, speaking through her lawyer on Monday in the Supreme Court, recounted the deaths of at least seven persons, including her three-year-old child, at the hands of rioters in Gujarat in 2002. “Parts of their bodies were smashed in. Heads and chests…” advocate Shobha Gupta, for Ms. Bano, submitted before a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna. She recounted that of the 14 killed on March 3 at Pannivel village, the bodies of only seven were found. “The other bodies went missing,” Ms. Gupta told the Bench on the opening day of the hearing. The court is hearing a series of petitions, including one by Ms. Bano, challenging the premature release of 11 men who were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

5. Haryana Congress delegation to visit Nuh Tuesday

A delegation of senior Haryana Congress leaders led by party’s state unit chief Udai Bhan plan to visit Nuh district on Tuesday. The party said the purpose of the visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area, hit by communal violence. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed after communal clashes broke out in Nuh when some people allegedly pelted stones on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on July 31. The violence also spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

6. Haryana violence: Tigra mahapanchayat gives 7-day ultimatum to police to release cleric murder accused

A ‘mahapanchayat’ held here in Tigra village demanded the release of youths arrested in connection with the killing of a Muslim cleric on August 1, giving a seven-day ultimatum to police. The panchayat also demanded the removal of the Anjuman mosque in Sector 57 since the area is Hindu-dominated. Naib Imam Mohammed Saad, 26, was killed during an attack on the Anjuman mosque by a mob in early hours of Tuesday last week. The attack came hours after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was pelted with stones at Khadli Chowk in Nuh, adjoining Gurugram.

7. SSB DG visits Assam; reviews security arrangements along Bhutan border

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Rashmi Shukla on Monday visited frontier locations of the force in Assam and reviewed security arrangements along India’s international border with Bhutan. According to an official release, Shukla is on a three-day visit to Frontier Guwahati Sonapur till Tuesday. During her visit, she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state DGP G P Singh and discussed issues related to security and other details. At the Frontier Headquarters Sonapur, near Guwahati, the SSB DG took stock of the work and security preparedness being maintained by the force on the Bhutan Border, the statement said.

8. Humid weather in Delhi; cloudy sky predicted for Tuesday

Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 61 per cent and 79 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, which also within normal limits. The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 102. The AQI of neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Noida stood at 102, 127, 121 and 120, respectively.

9. Imran Khan’s party files plea in Supreme Court; seeks retrial in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Monday launched a legal battle to secure the release of its chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, with a petition in the Supreme Court seeking his retrial in the Toshakhana corruption case. Khan, 70, was sentenced to three years in jail on Saturday by Additional and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar who found him guilty of not declaring the proceeds from the sale of state gifts. The petition was filed under Article 184(2) of the Constitution and sought to have the Toshakhana case be heard again, on the grounds that the former cricketer-turned politician had not been given a fair trial.

10. Joe Biden to tout climate policy in visit to baking US southwest

President Joe Biden is set to begin a series of visits Monday touting his climate agenda in the southwestern United States, which has suffered a blistering summer of record-breaking heat. The first stop on his tour will be to the Grand Canyon in Arizona where, according to several US media outlets, he is likely to name a new national monument. The declaration would effectively prevent uranium mining in the area, a ban sought for decades by local Native American tribes. Biden, who is running for re-election, plans to use the trip to “highlight how his administration has made historic investments in climate, conservation, and clean energy,” according to the White House.

11. Stormy weather across northern Europe idles ferries and delays flights

Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region Monday caused airport delays, suspended ferry service, minor power outages and lots of rain. Ferries linking Poland to Sweden, two German islands to mainland Germany and Norway to Denmark remained in harbour. Ferries and water taxis to the German islands of Hiddensee and Ruegen were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday morning, and vacationers were asked to change their travels plans to Wednesday. Latvian television reported trees getting knocked over in wind gusts of up to 108 km per hour (67 miles per hour). Meteorologists in Latvia also reported golf ball-sized hail in Apgulde, a village southwest of Riga, the capital.

12. India’s top-order under pressure in must-win game, spinners need to stop Pooran juggernaut

Staring at a rare series defeat in the Caribbean, India will need to bat with the fearlessness required in the shortest format when they face the West Indies in the must-win third T20 International here Tuesday. The slow pitches on offer have not been the best for batting but as skipper Hardik Pandya pointed out after the loss on Sunday, India should have found a way to score additional 10-20 runs. India, who last lost to the West Indies in a bilateral T20 series back in 2016, trail 0-2 in the five-match series. The shortest format demands the batters to go hard from ball one and that is something India’s top-order, comprising Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have not been able to do.

13. Young Jamshedpur FC face strong Mumbai City FC challenge

All eyes will be on the young and new-look Jamshedpur FC side when they take on Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC in a Durand Cup group B fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday. The 27-member Red Miners are here under head coach Steven Dias with a plethora of local talent and is led by 22-year-old Jitendera Singh, who was part of India’s Under-17 World Cup team in 2017. They also have 23-year-old Sheikh Sahil, a former Mohun Bagan midfielder. “We are looking forward to the Durand Cup. It’s going to be a good experience for the young lads,” Dias said.

14. History will be made at Women’s World Cup as Colombia, Jamaica and Morocco seek quarterfinal spots

History will be made on Tuesday in at least one of the Women’s World Cup knockout games, where three teams try to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. Colombia, led by 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo, is trying to advance for the first time, four years after missing the tournament field. The Colombians made it to the round of 16 in 2015, were eliminated in group play in 2011, and failed to qualify in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups. Standing in the way of Colombia, ranked 25th in the world, is Jamaica. The Reggae Girlz are playing in their second consecutive World Cup — they were eliminated in group play in 2019 — and needed a GoFundMe campaign to afford the trip to this year’s tournament.