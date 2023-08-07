August 07, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 08:02 am IST

1. Lok Sabha Secretariat decision on reinstating Rahul Gandhi; BJP MP disqualification likely

All eyes will be on the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday as it will begin the process to reinstate Congress’s Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court’s order on Friday staying his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

2. Amid fresh clashes in Manipur, ITLF leaders to meet Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold talks with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in New Delhi on Monday or Tuesday.

3. Delhi services bill is expected to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

The AAP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday as the Delhi Services Bill is expected to be tabled in the Upper House of Parliament .The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition parties.

4. Data protection bill

The government has listed the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Monday.

5. Gaddar funeral on Monday

Renowned Telangana folk singer and balladeer Gaddar, who was popularly known for his revolutionary songs during the 1980s and later during the Telangana statehood agitation, passed away on Sunday due to ill-health. He was 77.

6. Kerala Assembly session to commence from Monday; first one after Oommen Chandy’s death

During its 10-day long sitting, the House would consider various bills including the one to substitute the ordinance issued by the government for the safety and security of those working in the healthcare sector.

7. Plea against HC verdict upholding caste survey in Bihar: SC to hear matter on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition challenging the August 1 verdict of the Patna High Court which had upheld the validity of the caste survey in Bihar.

8. SC to hear on Monday pleas against Uttarakhand HC order on removal of encroachment in Haldwani

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a matter in which it had stayed the Uttarakhand High Court directions for the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land that has been claimed by the railways in Haldwani.

9. 2023 Asian Champions Trophy hockey

India will be up against defending champions South Korea on Monday, while Malaysia take on Japan.