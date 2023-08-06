August 06, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST

1. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft enters lunar orbit

Spacecraft inserted into lunar orbit; The next operation — reduction of orbit — will be done at 11 PM on Sunday.

2. ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex to continue on Sunday

ASI officials said survey work will resume at 8 am on Sunday.

3. Awami League to visit India on BJP’s invitation

A five-member delegation of the ruling Awami League of Bangladesh will visit India for four days starting Sunday, to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.

4. Prannoy reaches final of Australian Open

The World number 9 Indian will square off against China’s Weng Hong Yang in the summit clash on Sunday.

5. India look to work on PC conversion rate against Malaysia in ACT

Tournament favourites and three-time champions India would look to work on their penalty corner conversion rate when they take on Malaysia in their next Asian Champions Trophy match in Chennai on Sunday.

6. aim for improved death overs batting keeping workload in mind

India’s most sought after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20 International of the five-match series in Providence, Guyana on Sunday.

