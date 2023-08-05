August 05, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:34 am IST

1. President Murmu to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from Saturday

The president will visit the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and cavadies of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. On August 6, President Murmu will address the 165th convocation of the University of Madras in Chennai.

2. Article 370 abrogation anniversary | Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp to remain suspended

The Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended from the Jammu base camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 with sources saying it is a precautionary measure in view of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

3. Amit Shah arrives in Odisha, to attend meetings with Patnaik

On Saturday, he is scheduled to launch a national highway project and attend meetings on Left-Wing Extremism and disaster management. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also attend the two back-to-back meetings at the state secretariat.

4. India’s Martina Devi wins silver medal in women’s over 81kg youth category

Only two events -- men’s 109kg and +109kg -- are left in the championships and they will be held on Saturday.

5. Mumbai City FC eyeing winning start in Durand Cup

Last year’s runners-up Mumbai City FC would be gunning for a positive start when they open their campaign against local side Mohammedan Sporting in a Group B match of the Durand Cup football tournament in Kolkata on Saturday.

