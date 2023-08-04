August 04, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 08:26 am IST

1. Haryana violence | Delhi-NCR on high alert ahead of Friday namaz

Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home. Security agencies remained on high alert across Delhi-NCR ahead of Friday namaz to avoid any untoward incident in the aftermath of the communal flare-up in Haryana.

2. Amid flood threat, Odisha rushes 106 teams to different districts for rescue, relief works

The Odisha government dispatched 106 teams to different districts on Thursday as flood fear loomed following heavy rains due to the deep depression, officials said.

3. Gyanvapi mosque panel moves Supreme Court after Allahabad High Court orders ASI survey

The Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, approached the Supreme Court within hours of the Allahabad High Court giving the Archaeological Survey India (ASI) the green signal to conduct an “investigation” of the premises.

4. Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Friday

BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he is scheduled to attend officials meetings, home department officials said.

