HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 04, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 08:26 am IST

1. Haryana violence | Delhi-NCR on high alert ahead of Friday namaz

Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home. Security agencies remained on high alert across Delhi-NCR ahead of Friday namaz to avoid any untoward incident in the aftermath of the communal flare-up in Haryana.

2. Amid flood threat, Odisha rushes 106 teams to different districts for rescue, relief works

The Odisha government dispatched 106 teams to different districts on Thursday as flood fear loomed following heavy rains due to the deep depression, officials said.

3. Gyanvapi mosque panel moves Supreme Court after Allahabad High Court orders ASI survey

The Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, approached the Supreme Court within hours of the Allahabad High Court giving the Archaeological Survey India (ASI) the green signal to conduct an “investigation” of the premises.

4. Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Friday

BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he is scheduled to attend officials meetings, home department officials said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.