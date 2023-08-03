August 03, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

1. 35 Kuki-Zo people killed in violence to be buried on Thursday

Bodies of 35 Kuki-Zo community people who died in the ethnic strife in Manipur will be laid to rest at Lamka town in Churachandpur district on Thursday.

2. Cabinet secretary to review progress of PLI scheme in all 14 sectors on Thursday

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba is expected to review the progress of the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for all the 14 sectors on Thursday, sources said.

3. Portal to facilitate transfer of mortal remains of Indians who die abroad to be launched on Thursday

The government will launch e-CARe (e-clearance for after life remains) portal on August 3 to facilitate swift transfer of mortal remains of Indian citizens who die abroad, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

4. Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Pleas filed in HC, district court for protection of Hindu symbols in complex

This comes as the Allahabad High Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Thursday on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built on a temple.

5. Day 2 of Article 370 hearing

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday commenced hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, a move that had come in for vicious attack by some major opposition parties but earned fulsome praise from those supporting the BJP.

6. Mohun Bagan face Bangladesh Army FC in Durand Cup opener, face uphill task to advance to QF

All eyes would be on reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant when they face Bangladesh Army in an opening round match of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup, in Kolkata on Thursday.

7. India look to give final touches to Asian Games preparation in ACT

Tournament favourites and three-time champions India will look to give final touches to their Asian Games preparation and address the areas of improvement in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, beginning in Chennai on Thursday.

8. India again firm favourites, T20 series to provide ideal platform to youngsters

Less than 48 hours after their ODI series triumph, India will switch to T20 mode, again as overwhelming favourites against the West Indies in a five-match rubber starting from Thursday, which will provide an ideal platform to the youngsters to express themselves.

