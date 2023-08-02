August 02, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

1. SC to hear from Aug 2 batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearing from Wednesday. The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, had on July 11 fixed July 27 as the deadline for filing written submissions and convenience compilations by different parties.

2. Opposition leaders to meet President Murmu on Wednesday to discuss Manipur issue

Opposition leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to raise the Manipur issue after their demand for the prime minister’s statement in Parliament followed by a comprehensive discussion on the violence in the state remained unfulfilled. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue, and the President has granted time to them on Wednesday at 11.30 am, party leaders said.

3. Parliament proceedings - Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha

The Union Government on August 1 tabled the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha, seeking to replace an ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital. The proposed legislation, which has brought the Delhi Government and the Centre at loggerheads, empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding the transfer and posting of Delhi Government officials, received the nod of the Union Cabinet on July 25.

4. VHP to hold protest in Noida Wednesday against violence in Haryana

Right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will hold a “major demonstration” in Noida on Wednesday to protest against the communal violence in Haryana. A VHP office-bearer here alleged that the people of a particular community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession to the ancient Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh. The processing was organised by VHP’s youth wing Bajrang Dal.

5. GST Council meet on Wednesday to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinosv

The GST Council in its meeting on Wednesday is likely to finalise the modalities for determination of supply value in online gaming and casinos for levying 28 per cent tax. The Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, in its last meeting on July 11 approved levying 28 per cent tax on full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

6. Day after violence, peace committees meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

Peace committee meetings were held in Nuh and Sohna on Tuesday following communal violence in the two towns, with people assuring the administration that they will cooperate fully in maintaining peace, officials said. In Nuh, District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar and SP Narendra Singh Bijarnia presided over the meeting. The SP appealed to the committee members to help identify the accused.

7. G20 ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar from Wednesday

The ministerial conference on women empowerment under India’s G20 presidency will start in Gandhinagar on Wednesday to discuss gender parity and ways to tackle critical global issues such as climate change and sustainable development. The conference will be chaired by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. According to her ministry’s statement, the conference aims to draw attention to the insufficient progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the uneven recovery from the pandemic while emphasising the need for women-led development.

8. SC paves way for auctioning of 50,000 mines in Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for auctioning 50,000 mines in Rajasthan by setting aside the 2013 verdict of the high court that the leases be granted on the basis of the earlier first come-first serve policy (FCFS). A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh took note of the submissions of senior advocate Manish Singhvi, appearing for the state government, that the administration was entitled to change the auction policy and the applicants have no vested right to get the lease on the basis of FCFS policy.

9. Heavy rains in forecast for Kolkata, its nearby districts

Gangetic West Bengal, suffering deficient rainfall this monsoon, is likely to receive heavy downpours till Wednesday owing to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said. The system is likely to move across Gangetic West Bengal -- the plains in the southern part of the state along the Ganges, its distributaries and tributaries -- during the next 24 hours, they said. The system is likely to cause heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy downpours at one or two places in the region till Wednesday, the weather office said.

10. NESO delegation on three-day visit to Manipur, will meet community leaders

A delegation of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday reached Manipur for a three-day tour, during which it will visit relief camps to meet the victims of the ethnic clashes. The 19-member delegation to Manipur is led by NESO President Samuel B Jyrwa, Secretary General Mutsikhyo Yhobo and Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya. The group is likely to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh during its stay in the state.

11. Singapore PM Lee to make ministerial statement in Parliament on Indian-origin minister’s arrest and a cheating scandal

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament on Wednesday regarding the corruption probe involving Indian-origin Transport Minister S Iswaran as well as the resignation of two ruling party lawmakers over a cheating scandal. Iswaran, 61, was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on July 11 in a case relating to the globally popular Formula 1 events hosted in Singapore.

12. IDBI Bank moves NCLAT against Zee; challenges NCLT order; listed for hearing on Wednesday

IDBI bank has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee Entertainment to challenge an NCLT order, which rejected the private lender’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major. IDBI’s petition has been listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on May 19, 2023, set aside the bank’s plea, seeking insolvency against media major Zee Entertainment, observing that it was barred under Section 10A of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

13. Commerce minister Goyal to meet ecommerce firms on Wednesday

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to meet representatives of e-commerce firms and domestic traders body CAIT on August 2 to discuss issues related to the sector, an official said. Representatives from different companies including Amazon, Flpikart, Tata CLiQ, Reliance, Zomato, Swiggy and Meesho are expected to participate in the deliberations. The meeting assumes significance as the government is in the process of framing a national e-commerce policy and consumer protection rules for the sector.

14. ICC recce: DDCA set to add two new pitches, 4 radio commentary boxes as part of World Cup upgrade

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) will add two more practice pitches to the main square of the Feroz Shah Kotla besides replacing 15,000 old bucket seats for the ODI World Cup, joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Tuesday. A two-member recce team comprising former BCCI general manager and current Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra inspected the the facilities at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where five World Cup games will be played.