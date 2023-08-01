August 01, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

1. PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award; NCP chief Pawar to be the chief guest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday during which he will perform ‘pooja’ at Dagdusheth Mandir, will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award and will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. Prime Minister Modi will visit Pune on August 1 and at around 11 am, he will perform ‘darshan and pooja’ at Dagdusheth Mandir, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. At 11.45 am, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Thereafter, at 12.45 pm, the Prime Minister will flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest for the event, organisers earlier said. Rohit Tilak, vice president of the trust, confirmed on Monday that Pawar will attend the award ceremony.

2. Opposition members planning protest during PM’s Pune visit on Aug 1 get police notices

Members of opposition parties planning to stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pune on Tuesday claimed on Monday they have been slapped with notices by the police. NCP city unit president (Sharad Pawar faction) Prashant Jagtap, who is going to take part in the agitation, said he has been served a notice by the police under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 149 (police to prevent cognizable offences). Jagtap, citing the notice, said he has been told that agitations and rasta rokos (road blockade) where five or more people may assemble, have been prohibited in public as well as private spaces as per the Maharashtra Police Act.

3. Delhi services bill likely to be tabled on Tuesday

A bill that is set to replace the Delhi services ordinance designating the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. A top floor manager of the government told The Hindu that the government will press to push The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 on Tuesday. Asked about the scheduling of the no-confidence debate, the source cited above claimed that the government is ready and he expected the Speaker Om Birla to schedule the debate soon. The draft bill, which mandated the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government has been circulated among the members of parliament.

4. TMC to table motion against Centre withholding dues of Bengal

The ruling TMC will table a motion in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday to discuss the issues of financial dues that the Union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said. The opposition BJP said that the party would oppose such a motion. “The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Centre has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the house,” he said.

5. Two home guards killed, 15 others injured as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Nuh

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured Monday as a mob in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said. The Union Home Ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.

6. us complete break-up of 6,000 FIRs, SC tells Manipur govt.; case to be heard on Aug. 1

The Supreme Court on July 31 said it needed a complete break-up of the “approximately 6,000 First Information Reports [FIRs]“ the Manipur government claimed to have registered during the ethnic clashes in the State, including cases of murder, rape, arson, crimes against women, burning of villages, homes and places of worship. The court listed the case for August 1 at 2 p.m.. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was surprised to find the Centre and the State groping for facts about crimes which are “public knowledge reported widely in the national media”.

7. SC to hear bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case Tuesday

The Supreme Court said it will hear on Tuesday the bail pleas of some of the convicts against whom specific allegations were made in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, which plunged Gujarat into a communal conflagration. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the pleas will be heard on August 1.

8. Telangana CM KCR to visit Sangli in Maharashtra on Aug 1

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the birthplace of noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Tuesday. Sathe was born at Wategaon in Sangli on August 1, 1920. He died on July 18, 1969. Telangana CM Rao, also known as KCR, will visit Wategaon on August 1, said a release issued by the Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, a pro-farmer organisation.

9. INDIA bloc to stage statewide protests in J’khand on Tuesday over Manipur issue

The opposition bloc INDIA will stage statewide protests in Jharkhand on August 1 to oppose the incident of parading of two women in strife-torn Manipur and press for its demand to impose President’s Rule in the northeastern state. The decision was taken during the alliance’s state-level meeting in Congress Bhavan here.

10. All 7 Goa Opposition members suspended till Tuesday afternoon following protest over Manipur violence

The suspension period of all seven opposition MLAs in Goa was on Monday reduced to 24 hours from the earlier two days by Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar. They were suspended from the House during the day after they protested and created a ruckus on the floor of the House over Manipur violence. Tawadkar said the suspension period had been reduced from two days to 24 hours, which meant the seven opposition MLAs can attend the House from 12:30pm on Tuesday.

11. Raj CM Ashok Gehlot moves Delhi court against summons in defamation complaint by Union minister Sekhawat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday moved a Delhi court against the summons issued to him in a criminal complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat seeking the Congress leader’s prosecution for alleged defamation. Gehlot filed the appeal before an Additional Sessions Judge against an order passed by a magisterial court, which had summoned the Congress leader on August 7 following Shekhawat’s complaint over his remarks related to the alleged Sanjivani scam. The matter is likely to come up for hearing in the sessions court on Tuesday.

12. Myanmar’s military-led government extends state of emergency, forcing delay in promised election

Myanmar’s military-controlled government has extended the state of emergency it imposed when the army seized power from an elected government 2 1/2 years ago, state-run media said Monday, forcing a further delay in elections it promised when it took over. MRTV television said the National Defence and Security Council met Monday in the capital, Naypyitaw, and extended the state of emergency for another six months starting Tuesday because time is needed to prepare for the elections. The NDSC is nominally a constitutional government body, but in practice is controlled by the military.

13. Monsoon session of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday as the opposition kept insisting on a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the House. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday following protests by the opposition which has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue.

14. India hope their experiments work in series decider against West Indies

India will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Surykumar Yadav in the middle-order works when they take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider here on Tuesday. India, who have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, face a rare series defeat after their move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second game in Barbados.

15. Sindhu, Srikanth hope for a turnaround; focus on Prannoy and Sen in Australian Open

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to arrest their slump in form when they begin their campaign at the Australia Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday. The USD 420,000 event, which has been upgraded to a Super 500 tournament, will be the last chance for Sindhu and Srikanth to regain their touch ahead of the World Championships to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark.