July 31, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

1. INDIA MPs back in Delhi after Manipur visit; no-trust motion pending

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed the hope that the opposition MPs who have visited the state will participate in a discussion on the Manipur issue on Monday.

2. Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya still critical

A multidisciplinary medical team, after re-examining Bhattacharya, decided to conduct a CT scan of his thorax, and it would be done on Monday.

3. Central team to visit Telangana from Monday for taking stock of damage due to floods, rains

The team will be led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Advisor Kunal Satyarthi and would consist of representatives of ministries/departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

4. Brij Bhushan claims 22 state units attended his meeting, candidates for various WFI posts to be known on Monday

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that 22 out of 25 state units attended a meeting hosted by him on Sunday, adding that “his candidates” for various posts for the federation elections on August 12 will be announced on Monday, the last date for filing nominations.

