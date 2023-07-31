HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

July 31, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur | Photo Credit: PTI

1. INDIA MPs back in Delhi after Manipur visit; no-trust motion pending 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed the hope that the opposition MPs who have visited the state will participate in a discussion on the Manipur issue on Monday.

2. Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya still critical 

A multidisciplinary medical team, after re-examining Bhattacharya, decided to conduct a CT scan of his thorax, and it would be done on Monday.

3. Central team to visit Telangana from Monday for taking stock of damage due to floods, rains

The team will be led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Advisor Kunal Satyarthi and would consist of representatives of ministries/departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

4. Brij Bhushan claims 22 state units attended his meeting, candidates for various WFI posts to be known on Monday

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that 22 out of 25 state units attended a meeting hosted by him on Sunday, adding that “his candidates” for various posts for the federation elections on August 12 will be announced on Monday, the last date for filing nominations.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.