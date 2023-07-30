HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

July 30, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

ISRO’s PSLV-C56 rocket carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites at the launch pad ahead of its launch, in Sriharikota.

ISRO’s PSLV-C56 rocket carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites at the launch pad ahead of its launch, in Sriharikota. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. INDIA in Manipur - Day 2

On Sunday morning, the delegation of opposition MPs will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal to discuss the ongoing situation.

2. Countdown for the launch of Singapore’s earth observation satellite commences

The 44.4 metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), ISRO’s trusted workhorse, is scheduled for a lift off on Sunday from the first launch pad at this spaceport situated about 135 km from Chennai.

3. IMD forecasts more rains in Odisha

IMD sources said places such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh experienced some rainfall on Saturday.

4. Amit Shah, Nath to attend separate ST community events in Indore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will on Sunday attend separate gatherings of tribals in Indore as the BJP and the Congress intensify their efforts to win over the ST community whose vote is crucial in the assembly polls, due later this year.

5. China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng to visit Pak; attend 10th anniversary of CPEC

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday on a three-day visit to participate in the 10th anniversary celebrations of the ambitious multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the foreign office said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.