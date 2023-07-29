July 29, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:28 am IST

1. INDIA MPs visit to Manipur begins on Saturday

A delegation of 21 INDIA bloc MPs will pay a two-day visit to Manipur beginning Saturday to assess the ground situation first-hand and then make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit state.

2. PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam’ on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’ on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, his office said.

3. Om Birla to inaugurate conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region in Shillong on Saturday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region in Shillong on Saturday.

4. Operation of drones, paragliders banned on July 29-30 over some parts of Indore due to Shah’s visit

The operation of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other such objects will be banned over identified spots in Indore in Madhya Pradesh between July 29 and 30 in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a police official said.

5. Heavy rain in Gujarat causes waterlogging; Mahuva taluka in Surat gets 302 mm in 30 hours

Heavy rains in several parts of south and central Gujarat in a 30-hour period ending at 12 noon on Friday caused waterlogging, with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informing that 19 talukas received more than 100 millimetres of rain during this period.

6. Heavy rains batter parts of Rajasthan, cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in major cities

Heavy rains battered several places in the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

7. Nadda to visit Jaipur on Saturday; likely to tell CM aspirants to work for organisation

A senior BJP leader said party chief J P Nadda is scheduled to travel to Jaipur on Saturday to take stock of the preparations for the year-end assembly elections which are expected to see a keen contest between the ruling Congress and an upbeat BJP.

8. International Tiger Day: Big leap in India numbers cause for celebration and also concern

The rising tiger population, which has also spotlighted the development versus ecology debate, is cause for celebration and also concern, experts said ahead of International Tiger Day on Saturday.

9. 2nd ODI: India aim to clinch series with better batting effort

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid did face a minor hiccup while trying out the middle-order batters upfront on a track that became a raging turner during the second session but a meager target of 115 meant that things were smooth for the better part.