July 28, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

1. PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Friday

PM is scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition on the semiconductor industry at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in the state capital on Friday.

2. Amit Shah to launch ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ Padayatra on Friday ahead of LS polls

The Tamil Nadu BJP is all set to launch a six-month-long padayatra ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) on July 28, seeking a decisive mandate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

3. CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case

The Government is also likely to move the Supreme Court on Friday for holding the trial outside Manipur; also follow up on related developments in Parliament and no trust motion

4. Farmers protest acquisition of farmlands for NLC

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss announced a picketing agitation in Neyveli on Friday demanding that the company drop its plan to acquire agricultural lands.

5. Heavy rains cause traffic snarls, train delays, waterlogging in Mumbai; intensity highest in north-west suburbs

For Friday, the IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

6. Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana; State govt puts administration on alert

In the wake of heavy rains, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holiday for all educational institutions in the state on Friday.

7. RVNL OFS over-subscribed, institutional buyers place bids worth Rs 2,000 cr

The government’s 5.36 per cent stake sale in RVNL on Thursday got an enthusiastic response from institutional investors, who subscribed the issue 2.73 times by putting in bids of over Rs 2,000 crore. The issue will open for retail investors on Friday.

