ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

July 27, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

1. Opposition parties to wear black dresses in Parliament on Thursday

Leaders of the opposition parties have urged all their MPs to wear black dress on Thursday as they meet in the chamber of the leader of opposition in the morning.

2. PM Narendra Modi to visit Sikar in Rajasthan on Thursday, to inaugurate development projects

He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch “Urea Gold”. Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar; PM to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries at the Sikar event

3. Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

This is the second time the ASI survey has been stayed during the week. The hearing of the case will resume at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

4. ED officials not police officers, can’t make arrests under PMLA: Senthilbalaji tells SC

The bench took note of his submissions and said it will continue with the hearing on Thursday at 2 pm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Centre moves SC seeking extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra tenure till Oct 15

SC bench agrees to hear the matter on Thursday at 3.30 PM.

6. Suryakumar seeks course correction in ODIs; Kishan and Samson to battle for wicketkeeper’s slot

Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his 50-over credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to audition for the wicketkeeper’s slot when India play a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US