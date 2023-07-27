July 27, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

1. Opposition parties to wear black dresses in Parliament on Thursday

Leaders of the opposition parties have urged all their MPs to wear black dress on Thursday as they meet in the chamber of the leader of opposition in the morning.

2. PM Narendra Modi to visit Sikar in Rajasthan on Thursday, to inaugurate development projects

He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch “Urea Gold”. Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar; PM to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries at the Sikar event

3. Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

This is the second time the ASI survey has been stayed during the week. The hearing of the case will resume at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

4. ED officials not police officers, can’t make arrests under PMLA: Senthilbalaji tells SC

The bench took note of his submissions and said it will continue with the hearing on Thursday at 2 pm.

5. Centre moves SC seeking extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra tenure till Oct 15

SC bench agrees to hear the matter on Thursday at 3.30 PM.

6. Suryakumar seeks course correction in ODIs; Kishan and Samson to battle for wicketkeeper’s slot

Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his 50-over credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to audition for the wicketkeeper’s slot when India play a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.