ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

July 26, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

The Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple on the banks of the river Ganga in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: AP

1. INDIA likely to submit no-confidence motion notice against govt in LS on Wednesday

The alliance has already drawn up a draft of the notice and is in the process of getting the necessary 50 signatures of MPs. The group has to submit the notice before 10 am for it to be read out by the speaker in the House on Wednesday.

2. Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey, hearing begins

The Allahabad High Court heard a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. After hearing arguments in the matter, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

3. Murmu reaches Odisha on three-day tour

The president will travel to Cuttack on Wednesday, during which she will offer prayers at the Chandi Temple and visit the residence of ‘Utkal Gourab’ Madhusudan Das and pay floral tribute to his statue.

4. NHRC to host national conference on mental healthcare on Wednesday, release new book

The conference by the National Human Rights Commission on ‘Moving Mental Health Beyond Institutions’ will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar will be the chief guest, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US