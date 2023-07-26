July 26, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

1. INDIA likely to submit no-confidence motion notice against govt in LS on Wednesday

The alliance has already drawn up a draft of the notice and is in the process of getting the necessary 50 signatures of MPs. The group has to submit the notice before 10 am for it to be read out by the speaker in the House on Wednesday.

2. Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey, hearing begins

The Allahabad High Court heard a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. After hearing arguments in the matter, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

3. Murmu reaches Odisha on three-day tour

The president will travel to Cuttack on Wednesday, during which she will offer prayers at the Chandi Temple and visit the residence of ‘Utkal Gourab’ Madhusudan Das and pay floral tribute to his statue.

4. NHRC to host national conference on mental healthcare on Wednesday, release new book

The conference by the National Human Rights Commission on ‘Moving Mental Health Beyond Institutions’ will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar will be the chief guest, officials said.

