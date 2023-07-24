July 24, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 08:05 am IST

1. Appeal to opposition with folded hands to join debate in Parliament on Manipur: Anurag Thakur

The opposition parties have planned joint protests in Parliament on Monday on the situation in Manipur. They have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament before starting a discussion on the issue.

2. ASI team in Varanasi, to begin scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

3. Pakistan’s long-term aim is to top rankings says coach ahead of 2nd test vs Sri Lanka

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second test starting Monday, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn said that Pakistan’s long-term target is to become the top-ranked team. Pakistan is currently ranked sixth and a 2-0 series win will help to close the ranks on fifth-place New Zealand.

4. Morocco, Benzina set to make Women’s World Cup history in a game against Germany

The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champions Germany in Melbourne, Australia, today.

5. Pace bowlers in focus as Deodhar Trophy returns after four years

The focus will be on players, especially pacers, who could potentially form the core of India’s white ball and A teams when the Deodhar Trophy kicks off in Puducherry.

