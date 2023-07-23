July 23, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

1. Tribal belt in Gujarat to observe bandh on Sunday; Congress extends support

A bandh will be observed in the tribal belt of Gujarat on Sunday in protest against the ethnic violence and atrocities on women in Manipur, a tribal leader said.

2. Heavy rains batter south Gujarat and Saurashtra

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch districts till Sunday morning. A red alert has been issued for Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Surat.

3. Amarnath pilgrims convoy enroute to Kashmir briefly stopped

Rainfall is likely to continue throughout the day with forecast of heavy spells in certain areas such as those in Kathua district. This will be followed by intermittent light to moderate rain at scattered places on Sunday.

4. As tensions rise, Meiteis forced to leave Mizoram

Meitei people living and working in Mizoram started exiting the northeastern State on Saturday following a diktat by an organisation of former extremists, the Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association, to leave “for their own safety”.

5. Wrestling | The men’s freestyle trials will take place on Sunday

Talented youngster Antim Panghal made a statement by winning the 53kg trials, moments after her plea challenging the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat was dismissed while Mansi Ahlawat surpassed expectations by sealing her place in the Indian team for the Asian Games from the 57kg field that had two World Championship medallists, in New Delhi on Saturday.

6. Diksha Tied-19th as La Sella is cut to three rounds

Ten players round off the top 10 on three-under par, including home favourites Carmen Alonso, Maria Hernandez, and 17-year-old amateur Andrea Revuelta. The third and final round will take place on Sunday following the cut of the top 60 players and ties.

7. Sumit Nagal enters Tampere Open final

Nagal will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Henri Squire of Germany and Dalibor Svrčina of the Czech Republic on Sunday.

8. Indian shooters pick up two more bronze medals at World Junior Championship

The trap finals are slated for Sunday after the fifth and final qualifying round.