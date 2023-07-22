July 22, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

1. Asian Games trials exemption to Phogat, Punia: HC to pronounce order on Saturday

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will pass an order on July 22 on a challenge to the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

2. Death toll in Irshalwadi landslide rises to 22 including nine members of family

The National Disaster Response Force and other government agencies suspended the rescue operation on Friday due to heavy rains, an NDRF official said. Four teams of the NDRF will resume the operation on Saturday, he added.

3. Rains batter Mumbai, road traffic affected in many areas

In the wake of `Orange’ alert denoting the likelihood of heavy rains issued by the IMD for Saturday, the civic chief appealed to the citizens to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary.

4. Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits on Saturday and address them via video conferencing, his office said.

5. India’s top order in focus in series decider against Bangladesh

Eyeing a series-clinching victory, India would expect a better show from its top order when it takes on Bangladesh in the third and final women’s ODI in Mirpur on Saturday.