July 21, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

1. SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against Gujarat HC verdict in defamation case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against the Gujarat High Court verdict dismissing his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

2. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi on July 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wickremesinghe will hold wide-ranging talks on Friday covering all key aspects of relations between the two countries.

3. Senthilbalaji’s plea in money laundering case to be heard Friday

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday the pleas of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala challenging the July 14 order of the Madras High Court by which it upheld his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

4. Landslide kills 16 people in rain-hit tribal village in Maharashtra, flattens 17 homes; 21 rescued

In the evening, NDRF personnel stopped their search and rescue operation at the landslide site due to bad weather and will resume the exercise on Friday morning.

5. TMC to hold Martyrs’ Day Rally on Friday, likely to spell strategy for Opposition unity

The TMC, awash with its victory in the recent rural poll in Bengal but grappling with charges of alleged corruption by its leaders, is set to hold its annual Martyrs’ Day rally on Friday where it will reaffirm its determination to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

6. FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day visit to Assam, Tripura from Friday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura from Friday, an official release said.

