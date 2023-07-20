July 20, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

1. Parliament’s Monsoon session from Thursday; Manipur situation, Delhi ordinance set to dominate proceedings

The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

2. Opposition alliance to hold first meeting, discuss strategy for Parliament’s monsoon session

The first meeting of opposition alliance INDIA will be held on Thursday to chalk out a joint strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament. Sources said the meeting will be held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

3. India monsoon rain updates

Declare school holiday only after discussion with district collectors: Maharashtra education department; Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai disrupt train traffic beyond Kalyan; CM says no waterlogging in city; Yamuna recedes but trouble mounts for flood-ravaged slum dwellers of Delhi; Rains lash Telangana for second day; man dies in house collapse

4. EC begins 3-day public hearing on draft delimitation in Assam

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) reached Guwahati on Wednesday to hold a series of public hearings on draft delimitation proposals for the Assembly and Parliament constituencies of Assam

5. Railways to offer affordable meals, packaged water to general coach passengers

As of now, the provision has been implemented at 51 stations and it will be available at 13 more from Thursday. Officials said that efforts are being made to provide drinking water glasses of 200 ml at these counters

6. Govt cuts price of subsidised tomato to Rs 70 per kg

The Union government has reduced prices of subsidised tomatoes to Rs 70 per kilogramme from Thursday from Rs 80 per kg now to provide relief to common man from high retail prices.

7. German Vice Chancellor Habeck to arrive in India on Thursday, will hold talks with Jaishankar, Goyal

Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Thursday for a three-day visit.

8. Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal move Delhi High Court, challenge trial exemption given to Bajrang, Vinesh

The joint petition of the two wrestlers was mentioned before Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who listed the matter for Thursday.

9. G20 meeting in Indore to be `zero waste’ event

The three-day meeting of the G20 Employment Working Group which began in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday is going to be a `zero waste’ event, with plastic bottles not allowed and writing pads of reusable paper being used.

10. Oommen Chandy funeral: Family denies state honours

The mortal remains of Kerala’s two-time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who died in Bengaluru on Tuesday, will be laid to rest at a special tomb on an exclusive area of his village church, where priests are buried.

11. Delhi LG and CM meet at Raj Niwas to discuss DERC chairperson appointment

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the two constitutional functionaries to rise above “political bickering” and discuss who could head the DERC. The court will take up the issue for consideration again on Thursday.

12. Women’s World Cup spotlight shining on Australia as co-host New Zealand seeks its own attention

The Football Ferns kick off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night with a Group A match against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener just an hour ahead of co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney.