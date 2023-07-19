July 19, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

1. Govt calls all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on a host of issues related to Parliament’s monsoon session, which will begin from July 20. It’s a customary get-together on the eve of a session’s start as various parties put across their issues at the meeting attended by senior government ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also participated in many such meetings. A similar all-party meeting called on Tuesday by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has been deferred due to non-availability of leaders of many parties. While opposition parties are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is meeting in the national capital.

2. G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meet to begin in Goa on Wednesday

Over 100 delegates from G20 countries will participate in the two-day Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting beginning on Wednesday in Goa to deliberate on building global cooperation toward sustainable and clean energy development. The 4th ETWG meeting under India’s G20 presidency will be chaired by Union Power Secretary Pawan Agarwal, a power ministry statement said. Union New & Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Union Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, will also be part of the meeting.

3. Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal likely to meet on Wednesday to discuss name of new DERC chairperson

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG V K Saxena are expected to meet on Wednesday to decide on the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, officials said. The Supreme Court had on Monday asked the two constitutional functionaries to rise above “political bickering” and discuss who could head the national capital’s power regulator. The court will take up the issue for consideration again on Thursday. The meeting between the LG and the chief minister could not take place so far as Kejriwal was in Bengaluru to attend a meeting of non-BJP opposition parties.

4. Yamuna water receding from city, Delhi govt lifts restrictions on entry of trucks

With the Yamuna’s water receding from Delhi, the city government has decided to lift from Wednesday restrictions on the entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital. The government on July 13 banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles -- barring those carrying essential items -- from the four borders, including Singhu, as a precautionary measure in view of the rising level of the Yamuna’s water. The government announced partial lifting of the restrictions on July 17. It announced on Tuesday that the curbs have been fully lifted.

5. Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai; orange alert for July 19

Mumbai and its suburbs received moderate to heavy rainfall during the day and the weather department has issued an orange alert for the city for Wednesday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, officials said. The weather bureau has issued a red alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts predicting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places for Wednesday. An orange alert is sounded for Thane district. As per the IMD (India Meteorological Department) classification, an orange alert is for a rainfall range between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a day, while a red alert is issued when rainfall above 204.5 mm is expected for a 24-hour duration.

6. Classes are cancelled and public transport is halted as Typhoon Talim slams into southern China

Typhoon Talim skidded across the southern provinces of China on Tuesday, toppling trees and signboards before weakening to a tropical storm. Talim landed in the coastal city of Beihai, Guangxi province, at 5:45 am local time, packing wind speeds of 90 km (56 miles) per hour, according to state media, citing the regional meteorological bureau. Local authorities in the cities of Fangchenggang and Beihai suspended classes, public transit and outdoor construction work as officials warned of torrential rains and storm surges. In the city of Nanning, the national railway suspended 69 passenger trains, while 12 others trains were shifted to alternative routes.

7. G20 finance ministers discuss ways to improve tax transparency, anti-evasion measures

G20 finance ministers on Tuesday discussed strategies to implement strategies for overhauling the global tax norms to ensure that multinational companies pay taxes wherever they operate. The two-day G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting being held under India’s Presidency also discussed ways to help low and middle income countries reeling under huge debt burden. The meeting being chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invited views on the way forward in international taxation with regard to implementation of measures to check tax evasion.

8. Israel’s Herzog to face tensions on Washington visit

A handful of Democratic lawmakers said they would stay away when Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses Congress this week, citing issues that include the human rights record of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Herzog, who as head of state plays a largely ceremonial role, begins his two-day Washington visit on Tuesday when he meets U.S. President Joe Biden before addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday. Ties between the two countries are strained over Israeli settlement expansion on the occupied West Bank as well as a judicial overhaul pursued by Netanyahu’s right-wing government and assailed by anti-government protesters in Israel.

9. Struggling batters need to step up as India face embarrassing series loss

Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI in a bid to avoid an embarrassing series defeat here on Wednesday. Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled Indian batters through the Bangladesh tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs. Following that memorable victory and a win in the preceding final T20, Bangladesh now have the momentum and belief to script a famous series win over India.

10. Young golfers to vie for honours at 13th DGC Junior golf tournament

Around 100 golfers aged 8 to 21 years will vie for top honours when the 13th DGC Junior and Sub-Junior Golf Tournament begins at the iconic Delhi Golf Club here on Wednesday. The three-day event, presented by USHA, will be played on both the Lodhi and Peacock Courses. The tournament will see some of the most promising young players in action, including Sharanya Agarwal from New Jersey, USA (handicap-1), Kashika Mishra (handicap-2), Chaitanya Pandey (the youngest Indian winner of European US Kids 2019) and Sandeep Kadian (Winner DGC Juniors/Sub-Juniors Golf Tournament 2022) amongst others.

11. Anderson recalled by England for fourth Ashes Test; Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

England have recalled 40-year-old James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, which begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Ollie Robinson makes way in the only change from the side that won the third Test to reduce Australia’s series lead to 2-1 with two to play. Moeen Ali will bat at number three, as he did in the second innings at Headingley, allowing Harry Brook to remain at number five. Anderson, who has the third highest number of Test wickets of all-time, was dropped for the third Test after taking just three wickets for 226 runs in the first two matches of the series. David Warner has kept his place in Australia’s XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford despite the opener’s ongoing struggles against England paceman Stuart Broad. But spinner Todd Murphy has been dropped for a match starting Wednesday as Australia go into a Test without a frontline slow bowler for the first time in 11 years.

