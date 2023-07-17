July 17, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

1. 26 Opposition parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls; AAP confirm participation.

2. Third meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors today

The two-day FMCBG meeting co-chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das begins in Ahmedabad on Monday.

3. Landslides triggered by rains; Ganga breaches danger mark, alert issued in Haridwar

The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued an ‘orange’ alert, warning of heavy rain, in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Monday.

4. Kejriwal announces financial aid of Rs 10,000 each for flood-affected families - follow up

All government and private schools in the areas bordering the Yamuna in Delhi will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday

5. NCP (Sharad Pawar) camp seeks sitting arrangement in Opposition benches

Chief whip of NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) Jitendra Awhad has written to the Maharashtra Assembly speaker seeking separate sitting arrangement for members of the Ajit Pawar camp and the rest of MLAs of the party for the legislature session beginning Monday.

6. Girl raped by three college students in Jodhpur in front of boyfriend, accused arrested

A 17-year-old Dalit girl who had eloped with her boyfriend was allegedly gang-raped by three college students in front of him in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in the early hours of July 16, police said. The three accused, who thrashed the victim’s boyfriend before taking turns to rape her, were arrested hours after the incident, they said.

7. Over 1.44 lakh kg drugs to be destroyed in virtual presence of Shah on Monday

More than 1.44 lakh kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore will be destroyed in various parts of the country on Monday in virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

8. Lionel Messi set to be unveiled by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

It’s the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. A news conference is scheduled for Monday, his first official training session is set for Tuesday and — if all goes to plan — he will play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

