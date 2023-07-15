ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

July 15, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST

Washed up: An NDRF team on a raft passing through a flooded road behind Red Fort. | Photo Credit: -

1. Delhi floods: ITO, Rajghat inundated, Yamuna waters reach close to Supreme Court; 3 boys drown

The IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Saturday as it predicted moderate rain and thundershowers for that day.

2. PM Modi’s UAE visit

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

3. Govt’s discount sale of tomatoes starts in Delhi-NCR, Patna

Retailing to begin in Lucknow, Kanpur on Saturday.

4. Colombian kids rescued after 40 days in jungle leave hospital

Four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Colombian Amazon have been released from a military hospital after a monthlong stay, authorities said, adding that the siblings were doing “very well.”

The siblings will live with other children in a shelter, whose location was not disclosed.

5. China Home Prices Resume Decline After Five-Month Stabilization

China’s home prices dropped for the first time this year in June, underscoring mounting challenges to prop up a key engine of the economy.

6. Hollywood Strikes | Movie and TV stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson and other top movie and TV actors joined picket lines alongside screenwriters Friday on the first full day of a walkout that has become Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in decades.

