July 14, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

1. Modi in France | Bastille Day parade

Squadron Leader Reddy will lead the 68-member IAF contingent at the parade that will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour. Modi is on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

2. Chandrayaan-3 launches today

The 25 hour 30 minute countdown for the launch of the country’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced on Thursday; the launch is scheduled at 2.35 pm on Friday.

3. Yamuna in spate

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi is falling and it stood at 208.58 at 12 a.m. on Friday, down from 208.66 metres at 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to Delhi government data. It is expected to further reduce to 208.45 metres by 4 a.m. on Friday.

4. Deadline to send comments on UCC draft ends on Friday

Law Commission receives over 50 lakh responses.

5. Congress leader Mohan Markam to take oath as Minister

Congress leader Mohan Markam, who was replaced as the party’s Chhattisgarh unit president a day ago, will be made a cabinet minister, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday.

6. CJI to administer oath to Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, S V Bhatti as SC judges

According to the apex court website, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10 AM in the newly built auditorium in the additional building complex of the Supreme Court.

7. SC to hear on Friday AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case being probed by the CBI and the money-laundering matter arising out of it.

8. NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs. 90/kg from Friday

National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) will kick start on Friday the sale of tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at a discounted rate of Rs 90/kg to provide relief to the consumers, top government officials said on Thursday.