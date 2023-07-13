Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 13, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

1. PM Modi in France for key defence deals

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Paris beginning today with ground work being finalised for New Delhi’s procurement of 26 naval variant of Rafale jets from France besides firming up a big-ticket deal to jointly develop an aircraft engine in India.

2. Trouble mounts for Delhi as raging Yamuna swells to record level

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups. All ministers conducted field inspections while leaders of the BJP and the AAP participated in flood-relief work. Lt Governor VK Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

3. Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on Thursday

An additional 16,000 cusecs of water will be released from Bhakra Dam into the Sutlej River on Thursday as the water level in the dam has increased following incessant rains in the last few days in Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner, Una, Raghav Sharma on Wednesday said as per the information received from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Nangal authorities, additional 16,000 cusecs water will be released from 10 am on Thursday.

4. President Murmu to visit Gwalior on Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from July 13-15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday. The president will grace the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

5. Special NIA court convicts 6 persons in 2010 college professor hand chopping case; acquits 5 others

A special NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday found six persons guilty while acquitted five others after the second phase trial in the 2010 case in which a Malayalam professor’s palm was chopped off by now outlawed outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) members. The punishments to be given to those convicted would be pronounced by the court on Thursday.

6. India to focus on building consensus at G20 Sherpas meeting in Hampi

Indian negotiators are expected to push for building consensus among the G20 countries on contentious issues such as the Ukraine conflict during a four-day meeting beginning Thursday in Karnataka’s Hampi, people familiar with the matter said.

7. Asian Athletics Championship

Indian quarter-milers gave a good account of themselves in the preliminary rounds of the 400m. Aishwarya Misha clocked 53.58 seconds to win her heat and advance to the final scheduled for Thursday. Rajesh Ramesh (45.91 secs) and Muhammad Ajmal (45.75 secs) were impressive in the men’s 400m semis on Wednesday. Both have qualified for the final.

8. Focus on batting as Indian women eye 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh

With focus firmly on batting, the Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing a 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh, when the fancied visitors take on the beleaguered hosts in the final T20 International in Mirpur on Thursday.

9. Sharath Kamal’s Chennai Lions to play Puneri Paltan in UTT season 4 opener

Chennai Lions, led by star paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, will look to make a winning start to their title defence against hosts Puneri Paltan in the fourth season of Ultimate Table Tennis, beginning in Pune on Thursday.

