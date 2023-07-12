July 12, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST

1. TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags over 30,000 gram panchayat seats

TMC looked set to sweep the violence-scarred rural polls keeping intact the mandate it won two years back during the assembly polls by taking a seemingly unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.

2. Rain-battered north India counts its losses, rescue efforts gather pace

Rainfall activity ebbed in north India on Tuesday after three days of onslaught, revealing the extent of death and destruction as authorities reported at least 20 more fatalities and ramped up relief and rescue efforts.

3. Senthil Balaji case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, will put forth his arguments on Wednesday.

4. NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’‘s membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘‘absurd’‘

On Wednesday, the leaders and Zelenskyy are set to launch a new, upgraded forum for their cooperation: a NATO-Ukraine Council, where all parties can convene crisis talks if their security is threatened.

5. Fire breaks out at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia’s Siberia

A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Angarsk, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, said.

6. Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI secy Arun Dhumal

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

