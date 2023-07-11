Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 11, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

1. Rain continues to pound North India, toll rises to 25

Relentless rain continued to pound most parts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the third consecutive day on July 10, putting life out of gear. The rain across the northern parts of the country has led to landslips and flash floods in the region. Seventeen people died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents in the past three days, while six deaths were reported in Haryana and two in Punjab.

2. SC to hear Manipur govt’s plea against HC order on restoration of internet

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 11 the Manipur government’s plea against the high court order on limited restoration of the internet in the state. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought urgent listing of the matter, saying the situation in the state keeps changing very fast.

3. GST Council to decide on taxation on online gaming, definition of MUVs

The GST Council at its meeting on Tuesday is likely to deliberate on a host of issues including taxation of online gaming, definition of utility vehicles and tightening of norms for registration and claiming ITC. The Council, chaired by Union finance minister and comprising state representatives, is also likely to clarify on GST rates applicable on food and beverages sold in multiplexes, exempt GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases.

4. Amit Shah to attend BJP meeting in Bhopal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a BJP meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday, a party office-bearer said. Shah will arrive at around 7.30 pm. He will remain present in the state BJP office till late hours, the office-bearer said without elaborating. Mr. Shah is scheduled to fly back to Delhi around Tuesday midnight, he said. The visit assumes significance in view of the MP assembly polls due later this year.

5. Tis Hazari firing: Court extends police custody of 5 arrested lawyers by a day

A court on Monday extended by a day the police custody of five lawyers arrested in connection with the alleged firing in Tis Hazari court. The firing incident was reported on the Tis Hazari court premises on July 5 with police saying that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in it. The next day, three advocates Sachin Sangwan, Aman Singh and Ravi Gupta were arrested and sent to four days in police custody. Two other advocates, Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma were arrested on July 7 and were remanded in police custody for three days.

6. J & K Highway remains shut, no pilgrims batch to leave Jammu for Amarnath on Tuesday

Authorities said the Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended as no batch of pilgrims will leave Jammu for Kashmir on Tuesday in the wake of closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. “No fresh batch will leave Jammu for Kashmir for their onward journey to Amarnath cave shrine. The yatra will remain suspended”, a senior officer told PTI. This is being done in view of the closure of the highway for undertaking work for complete restoration of damaged stretches.

7. Judge refuses to put hold on order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies

A federal judge in Louisiana refused to put a temporary hold on his own order limiting Biden administration officials contacts with social media companies. Biden administration attorneys had asked U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe to stay his own order, which was issued last Tuesday, while they pursue an appeal. That order came in a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, as well as a conservative website owner and four individual critics of government COVID-19 policies.

8. Delhi rains: MCD schools to be closed today

All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed on July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday. The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students. Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said.

9. Pragati Maidan tunnel remains closed for traffic due to waterlogging

The Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi remained closed for traffic due to waterlogging for the second consecutive day on Monday, officials said. According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, work is underway to pump out the water to ensure that the tunnel can be opened for traffic movement by Tuesday. The tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan to the transit corridor is temporarily closed due to the occurrence of significant waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

10. Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden’s NATO membership if Europeans ‘open way’ to Turkey EU bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country might approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European Union nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the EU. Erdogan publicly linked Sweden’s membership in the Western military alliance and his country’s long-stalled application to become part of the EU for the first time before departing Ankara for a NATO summit that starts Tuesday in Lithuania’s capital.

11. BJP’s fact-finding committee of 4 MPs to visit West Bengal

A committee of BJP parliamentarians headed by former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit West Bengal to probe the cases of violence during the panchayat polls in the state and present a report to party president J P Nadda. While Prasad is the “fact-finding” committee’s convenor, the other members are former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and party vice-president Rekha Verma. Official sources said the delegation will reach the state on Tuesday and has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

12. Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game

As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that kick off the nomination process early next year. Not Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump. The Florida governor will address more than 1,500 faithful Republicans on Saturday at Nashville’s Music City Center. A few weeks later, the former president will swing through Alabama to headline the state GOP’s biggest event of the summer. Mr. Trump, the early GOP frontrunner, and DeSantis, who is trailing him for second place, are hardly ignoring voters in the states that jumpstart the Republican contest.

13. Survivors of New Zealand’s deadly volcano eruption will testify at a trial of tourism operators

A US honeymoon couple who survived severe burns when New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted in 2019 are listed as the first witnesses to testify in a trial of tourism industry operators over the disaster that claimed 22 lives. Prosecutors open their case in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday on health and safety charges against six companies and directors in the Dec 9, 2019, volcanic eruption at the popular tourist attraction.

14. Myanmar violence and sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks joined by US, Russian and Chinese envoys

Myanmar’s prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia’s top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia. Russia’s year-old invasion of Ukraine and the US-China rivalry will also be under the spotlight as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang participate as dialogue partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. North Korea has yet to say whether its foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, will attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, an annual regional security meeting.

15. Lakshya Sen, Sindhu eye title at US Open

Newly-crowned Canada Open champion Lakshya Sen will hope to continue his winning momentum while beginning his campaign at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament starting here on Tuesday. Sen turned around a health-related slump in form with a thrilling straight-game win over All England Champion Li Shi Feng in the finals of Canada Open on Sunday night. It was his first BWF title in 17 months and Sen will now train his eyes on US Open, where the third seeded Indian opens against Finland’s Kalle Koljonen.

16. 2nd T20I: Shafali looks to get big score as Indian women aim to seal series vs Bangladesh

The supremely talented Shafali Verma would like to make an impact with the willow after a poor start in the lung opener as Indian women aim to clinch the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh with another dominant performance in the second game here on Tuesday. India coasted to an easy seven-wicket victory in the opening match on Sunday with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazing her way to an unbeaten 35-ball 54 and Smriti Mandhana looking equally dangerous during her short but significant knock of 38.