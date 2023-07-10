ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 10, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

South Dinajpur: A security official stand guard outside a strong room where ballot boxes are kept after West Bengal's Panchayat polls, at Balurghat, in South Dinajpur district, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_09_2023_000108B) | Photo Credit: -

1. West Bengal panchayat polls | Repolling in 600 booths today

The death toll in the violence that marred the panchayat elections in West Bengal rose to 18 on July 9. Repolling in 600 booths where voting had to be suspended due to violence will be held on July 10. Murshidabad district, which has emerged as the epicentre of violence, will see repoll in 175 booths. The repolling will be held in the booths, spread across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm. Four central forces personnel will be present in each of the booths, besides state police, police said.

2. 19 dead as heavy rains lash north India, rivers in spate

Kullu: Swollen Beas River as monsoon rain continues, in Kullu, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_09_2023_000159B) | Photo Credit: -

At least 19 people were killed in landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain that lashed several parts of north India over the past 24 hours (ending July 9 morning). In Jammu and Kashmir, the bodies of two soldiers who were washed away in flash floods in Poonch on July 8 were retrieved. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in most places and “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till July 10.

3. Ordinance on control of services: SC to hear Monday plea filed by Delhi govt

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha is likely to hear the matter.

4. Jaishankar to file nomination for Rajya Sabha election on Monday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat on July 10, a BJP official said.

5. Amarnath yatra resumes from J-K’s Panjtarni, Sheshnag base camps

Amarnath: Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu & Kashmir, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_06_2023_000142A)

The Amarnath yatra resumed on July 9 from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir, officials said here. As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

