July 09, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

1. Waterlogging, traffic woes as rains wreak havoc in north India

The Met office has issued a warning of isolated extremely heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand throughout Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir until Monday, and in eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab until Sunday.

2. Thousands of pilgrims stranded as inclement weather forces suspension of Amarnath Yatra

A spokesman said registration and distribution of tokens for Yatra will also remain suspended for the second day on Sunday.

3. Biden due to meet King Charles, PM Sunak during brief UK visit

U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive in Britain on Sunday for a brief visit during which he will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and discuss climate change issues with King Charles ahead of the upcoming NATO summit.

4. Indian women’s team looks to shake off rust in Bangladesh

The Indian women’s cricket team will be expecting the fresh faces to grab the opportunity with both hands and finishers to flourish in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh beginning in Mirpur on Sunday, its first international assignment in four months.

5. Bopanna-Ebden make winning start at Wimbledon

The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden, who claimed two doubles titles on the ATP Tour earlier this year, will next face the unseeded British pair of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday on Sunday.

6. Skeet shooters to take aim first at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

The pre-event training will be held on Sunday.

