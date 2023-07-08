Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 08, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

1. Amid violence, all set for panchayat polls in West Bengal

Amid widespread violence and killings, rural West Bengal braces for the crucial three-tier panchayat polls on Saturday, which serves as a litmus test for the 2024 parliamentary elections and holds the power to reshape the state’s political landscape.

2. PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address a rally in Naurangdesar in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, the BJP said.

3. PM to visit to Telangana

BRS accuses NDA govt of being “anti-Telangana”, to “boycott” PM’s visit; PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,100 crore

4. Balasore train accident: CBI makes first arrests

The agency will now produce the arrested before a special magistrate on Saturday to seek their police custody following which their custodial interrogation will begin. The CBI will also have to file a charge sheet within 90 days else the arrested personnel will become eligible for default bail.

5. Eight lives lost in Southwest Monsoon rains in Kerala, over 7,800 shifted to relief camps

Even as the intensity of the rains reduced on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts while there is a yellow alert in six other districts of Kerala for today. However, no red alert was sounded, indicating a drop in rainfall.

6. Heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka, woman dies in landslide

Heavy rains continued to lash the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka on Friday causing havoc and disrupting vehicular movement in different parts of the region as a woman died in a landslip.

The Meteorological department has issued an orange red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for Saturday.

7. New infrastructure commission on agenda for City of London official’s India visit

A new infrastructure commission that will leverage the City of London capital and expertise towards projects in India is on the agenda for discussions during a week-long three-city India visit of a City of London Corporation’s senior official from Saturday onwards.

