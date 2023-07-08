ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 08, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Police personnel try to control the crowd as people in large numbers rush to board buses to their villages to cast their votes on the eve of West Bengal Panchayat elections, in Howrah. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Amid violence, all set for panchayat polls in West Bengal

Amid widespread violence and killings, rural West Bengal braces for the crucial three-tier panchayat polls on Saturday, which serves as a litmus test for the 2024 parliamentary elections and holds the power to reshape the state’s political landscape.

2. PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address a rally in Naurangdesar in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, the BJP said.

3. PM to visit to Telangana

BRS accuses NDA govt of being “anti-Telangana”, to “boycott” PM’s visit; PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,100 crore

4. Balasore train accident: CBI makes first arrests

The agency will now produce the arrested before a special magistrate on Saturday to seek their police custody following which their custodial interrogation will begin. The CBI will also have to file a charge sheet within 90 days else the arrested personnel will become eligible for default bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Eight lives lost in Southwest Monsoon rains in Kerala, over 7,800 shifted to relief camps

The coastal road and protective wall at Kappad were washed away recently. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Even as the intensity of the rains reduced on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts while there is a yellow alert in six other districts of Kerala for today. However, no red alert was sounded, indicating a drop in rainfall.

6. Heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka, woman dies in landslide

Heavy rains continued to lash the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka on Friday causing havoc and disrupting vehicular movement in different parts of the region as a woman died in a landslip.

The Meteorological department has issued an orange red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for Saturday.

7. New infrastructure commission on agenda for City of London official’s India visit

A new infrastructure commission that will leverage the City of London capital and expertise towards projects in India is on the agenda for discussions during a week-long three-city India visit of a City of London Corporation’s senior official from Saturday onwards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US