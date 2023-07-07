Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 07, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

1. Defamation case: Gujarat HC to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea today

More than a month after it held a final hearing, the Gujarat High Court is set to pronounce its judgement on Friday on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay the conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Surat. The case related to remarks about the Modi surname during a rally in 2019 while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

2. PM Modi to visit Gorakhpur, Varanasi; to attend Gita Press function

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday and attend various programmes, launch development projects and address a meeting of BJP workers. The prime minister will first arrive in Gorakhpur, where he will attend the closing ceremony of Gita Press centenary celebrations, and also flag off a couple of Vande Bharat trains.

3. PM Modi to visit Raipur to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of ten projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore, officials said.

4. Senthilbalaji habeas corpus petition posted for Friday

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan, the third judge named by Madras High Court Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala to hear a habeas corpus petition filed by arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s wife following a split verdict by two judges of a Division Bench, on Thursday decided to first list down the differences of opinion between the two judges before proceeding with the hearing.

5. CBI’s approver Dinesh Arora arrested by ED in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case

In a major arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night took into its custody businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused who has been declared prosecution witness in the same case being probed by CBI. Arora was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a long session of questioning. The agency is expected to produce him before a local court on Friday.

6. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues fresh notice to produce records of case against Tytler

A Delhi court on July 6 issued a fresh notice to the person in charge of the record room of a trial court to produce the documents of a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler during 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The matter pertains to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case following the death of three Sikhs at Pul Bangash locality on November 1, 1984.

7. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to preside over ‘Chintan Shivir’ on Friday, Saturday

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will preside over two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ starting Friday in the national capital to discuss out-of-box innovative ideas for welfare of farmers.

8. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present 14th budget on Friday

Chief minister Siddaramaiah who holds the Finance portfolio will present his 14th budget, which will also be his seventh as a chief minister on Friday. It will be the highest number of budgets presented by any chief minister or finance minister in the state so far, surpassing late chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde, officials familiar with the developments said. The budget assumes significance as the CM has to make provisions for the five guarantees, which his Congress party had announced before the assembly elections.

9. Setalvad case arguments will be held on Friday

The counsel of social activist Teesta Setalvad on Thursday told a sessions court that affidavits which the prosecution claims are false were signed by witnesses and submitted in different courts in the past. The Gujarat government has claimed Setalvad fabricated evidence to frame innocent persons in connection with the 2002 riots that took place in the state after the train burning incident in Godhra.

10. Pak court gives one-day exemption to Imran Khan from appearance in Toshakhana case

A Pakistani court on Thursday accepted former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea for personal exemption from the Toshakhana corruption case hearing, ordering his appearance before the court on Friday.

11. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

Yellen was due to meet Friday with China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over security, technology and other irritants. Treasury officials have said she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

