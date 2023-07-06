HamberMenu
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 06, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

A building that collapsed in the monsoon fury at Anchangadi, Chavakkad, on Wednesday; (right) a rain-drenched road in Palakkad where monsoon made a strong comeback. K.K. Mustafah

1. Incessant heavy rains continue in Kerala; normal life affected

Heavy rain coupled with intensified coastal erosion and strong wind kept Kerala administration on tenterhooks in many places on Wednesday. According to the latest IMD forecast, the intensity of the rains is likely to reduce in the next few days. Despite that, it has issued orange alerts in six districts of the state for Thursday.

2. Holiday for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts today

The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district authorities in Karnataka announced holiday for schools and college on Thursday in view of the orange alert issued by the Meteorology Department forecasting heavy downpour and gusty winds.

3. IMD forecasts heavy rains in Goa, school holiday declared

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department announced a one-day holiday for schools. Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday.

4. Senthilbalaji case | Justice C.V. Karthikeyan assigned habeas petition filed by Minister’s wife

V. SenthilBalaji Siva SaravananS

Justice C V Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court was on Wednesday chosen to hear the habeas corpus petition filed by arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife, after a division bench earlier pronounced a split verdict. The case has been listed for hearing on Thursday at 2.30 pm.

5. Zuckerberg-Musk fight is on: Meta launches ‘Twitter Killer’ Threads app

This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is set to deliver a blow to Elon Musk on Wednesday night, as the tech billionaires’ rivalry goes live with the launch of Instagram’s much-anticipated Threads platform, a clone of Twitter. While Threads is launching as a standalone app, screenshots posted on Apple’s App Store showed that users would be able to log in using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts, making it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram’s more than 2 billion monthly active users.

6. Congress MLA begins indefinite protest over urination incident, accuses cops of keeping victim in custody

A Congress MLA began an indefinite sit-in protest over the incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, and accused the police of keeping the victim in their custody for more than 48 hours, a charge denied by them. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the victim and his family members at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday, an official of CM Office said.

7. Amit Shah arrives in Raipur to hold meeting with state BJP leaders

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE VIA @AmitShahOffice** Udaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, in Udaipur, Friday, June 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_30_2023_000170B)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Raipur on Wednesday evening to hold meetings with state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the Chhattisgarh capital. Mr. Shah landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport here in a special flight shortly before 7 pm and went to Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, BJP’s state headquarters.

8. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal calls meeting of party’s district presidents on Thursday

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called a meeting of his party’s district presidents on Thursday to discuss the Bhagwant Mann government’s “non-performance” on various fronts and its “interference” in gurdwara matters.

9. Imran Khan summoned in Toshakhana case on Thursday

A Pakistani court Islamabad on Wednesday fixed Toshakhana case for hearing on Thursday and summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before it in person.

