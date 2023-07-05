Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 05, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

1. NCP split: Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar factions to hold separate meets in south Mumbai

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party will hold their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday. NCP national president Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at 1pm while the Ajit Pawar faction, which has aligned with the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation, will have its meet at 11am, functionaries from both sides said. This will be the first meeting involving all functionaries for both factions since the party split on Sunday after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government.

2. SC to hear activist Teesta Setalvad’s plea against Gujarat HC order

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a plea by social activist Teesta Setalvad challenging the Gujarat High Court order which had rejected her plea for regular bail and directed her to surrender immediately in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases. In a special late-night hearing on July 1, the apex court had protected Setalvad from arrest and stayed for a week the high court order.

3. Karnataka Youth Congress to stage demo in front of BJP office for denying rice for state scheme

The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress will stage demonstration in front of the BJP state headquarters here on Wednesday against the Centre for allegedly scuttling the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme by denying rice to the state government. In a statement, KPYC president Mohammed Harris Nalapad said the ruling government wants to make the state hunger-free by providing free 10 kg of rice per month to each BPL (Below Poverty Line) family member, under ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

4. J.P. Nadda to meet foreign envoys at BJP headquarters

BJP president J P Nadda will meet heads of missions from the Middle East, Africa, European Union and Caribbean countries at the party headquarters on July 5. During the meeting, Mr. Nadda will apprise the foreign envoys of the BJP’s contribution to nation building, the party said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kanwar Yatra: Dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, drones to keep vigil

Around 1,000 police personnel and drones have been deployed for surveillance and dedicated lanes created for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. A similar number of civil defence volunteers have also been deployed in the district, which has been divided into zones, they said. Kanwar Yatra commenced on Tuesday.

6. Sharad Pawar taking legal opinion on NCP crisis: party sources

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the crisis in the party caused by his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government and claiming the support of the bulk of MLAs, party sources said on Tuesday. Sharad Pawar, who returned from Satara on Monday night, is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

7. State Food Ministers to discuss kharif procurement, food security

A national conference of State Food and Civil Supplies Ministers is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital to discuss kharif procurement, PMGKAY and food/nutritional security. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will chair the conference. Junior Ministers Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Ashwini Kumar Choubey will also be present at the annual conference.

8. SC asks Madras HC to place TN minister SenthilBalaji’s plea before three judges

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madras High Court to place the habeas corpus petition of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji before three judges “at the earliest” in view of a split verdict pronounced earlier in the day. A bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta also told the Madras High Court chief justice that the habeas corpus petition of Balaji should be decided by a new bench expeditiously.

9. Centre reviews drought preparedness of TN amid deficient rains in 10 districts

The central government on Tuesday reviewed the drought preparedness of Tamil Nadu amid deficient southwest monsoon rainfall in at least ten districts of the state. The review meeting held in Chennai was co-chaired by Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry Ashish Kumar Srivatsava and Tamil Nadu Agriculture Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner C Samayamoorthy, according to an official statement.

10. Rains back in Mumbai after one-day break, MeT dept issues ‘yellow alert’ for next 3 days

After a one-day break, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday with continuous showers in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre for Mumbai has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on Tuesday on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, as per officials.

11. Russia, Syria to hold six-day military drills

Joint Russian-Syrian air force and air defense exercises will begin in Syria on July 5 and last six days, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, was quoted as telling Russian news agencies on Tuesday.

12. Focus on Washington fitness as South take on North

Washington Sundar will be itching to prove his long form fitness level after a gap of nearly six months as he takes to the field for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against North Zone starting here on Wednesday. The match will be important for some of the current and future India hopefuls and Washington is the most notable among them.

13. Duleep Trophy: West Zone start favourites as big guns eye turnaround

Redemption will be the central theme when a clutch of cricketers from the West Zone, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Prithvi Shaw, enter the field for the Duleep Trophy semifinals against Central Zone, starting here from Wednesday. For the crucial clash, the West Zone bring in Pujara, Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan and all four batters need a career reboot.

14. Bangladesh captain Tamim to assess fitness in ODI series opener against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal wants to assess his fitness by playing the opening game of the three-match one-day international series against Afghanistan. Tamim was ruled out of the one-off test against Afghanistan last month, which Bangladesh won a record 546-run margin, due to a lower back issue. The injury resurfaced during a practice session but he has decided to lead the side in Wednesday’s first match to determine its extent.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.